Sony’s new flagship phone on sale in Taiwan Friday

Staff writer, with CNA

Sony Mobile Communications International AB’s latest flagship smartphone model, the Xperia XZ1, is to go on sale in Taiwan on Friday.

In addition to the Xperia XZ1, Sony Mobile is planning to launch another flagship model — the Xperia XZ Compact — later this month, the company said.

Sony Mobile in May took a 24 percent share of high-end Android smartphone sales after the launch of the Xperia XZ Premium that month, it said, adding that its sales share rose to 29 percent in June and 33 percent in July.

In terms of sales value, the company had a 24 percent share in May, 29 percent in June and 31 percent in July, it added.

The high-end Android smartphone market refers to models costing at least NT$15,000.

Sony Mobile Taiwan president Jonathan Lin (林志遠) said that the two flagship models are expected to help the company reinforce its foothold in Taiwan, keeping its title of top seller in terms of sales volume and sales value for the rest of the year.

The company has faith in its products, although competition is escalating, Lin said.

Sony Mobile, which turned a profit last year, is to invest more in the development of high-end smartphones, which account for more than 50 percent of the company’s total sales, he added.

Regarding the two new devices, the 5.2-inch Xperia XZ1, priced at NT$29,000, will be available in four colors: black, silver, blue and pink, the company said.

The 4.6-inch Xperia XZ1 Compact will be available in the same colors, it added.

Sony Mobile said the main rear camera in the two new models is equipped with a Exmor RS sensor which possesses 3D capabilities, and both are packed with additional features such as an autofocus burst mode and a smart smile function, which automatically starts to buffer images when it detects action or even a smile before a shutter button is pressed.

Samsung Electronics Co launched its new flagship model Galaxy Note 8 domestically earlier this month, while Apple Inc is expected to unveil the next generation iPhones tomorrow.

The new iPhone will be available for pre-order in Taiwan on Friday.