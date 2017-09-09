New iPhones might face supply shortfalls: ‘WSJ’

Reuters

Apple Inc’s new iPhone hit production glitches early in its manufacturing process that could lead to supply shortfalls and shipping delays following its launch next week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday.

The production glitches pushed the manufacturing process back by about a month, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

“There never appears to be a shortage of chatter about alleged production glitches at Apple, but they seem to be able to crank out tens of millions of iPhones each quarter,” BTIG LLC analyst Walter Piecyk said in an e-mail.

“I also doubt someone interested in a new iPhone will change brands if they have to wait a few months,” Piecyk said.

Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th-anniversary iPhone 8 to see whether it will deliver enough new features to spark a new generation to turn to Apple.

The iPhone remains the world’s best-selling phone model and continues to win praise for the company’s hallmark fusion of software and hardware.

Apple is to hold a Special Live Event on Tuesday next week for the official launch of the iPhone 8.

The company is widely tipped to adopt higher-resolution OLED displays for the latest iPhone, along with better touchscreen technology and wireless charging, which could come with a price tag of more than US$1,000.

Taiwan is one of the countries targeted for the first launch of the iPhone 8, according to a source who asked not to be named.

The iPhone 8 would be available for pre-order in the Taiwan market starting on Friday next week, the source said on Thursday, adding that Apple has been in private discussions with Taiwan’s five major telecom carriers over the pre-order arrangements.

