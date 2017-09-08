Staff writer

TECHNOLOGY

HTC stays silent on sale

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday declined to comment on a report saying it is negotiating a deal with Alphabet Inc’s Google over its smartphone business before the end of this year at the earliest. The Chinese-language Commercial Times reported that HTC might sell its smartphone business, including its handset research and development (R&D) team, to Google by the end of this year at the earliest after HTC last month reported net losses of NT$1.95 billion (US$64.87 million) for last quarter, its ninth consecutive quarterly loss. The possible sale does not include the firm’s virtual reality (VR) business, as HTC does not control the key tracking and display technologies, which limited the VR R&D team’s value, the report said, citing industry sources.

RESTAURANTS

TTFB revenue rises 6.6%

The Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團) yesterday reported revenue of NT$385.6 million for last month, up 6.6 percent year-on-year from NT$361.8 million. The company, which operates Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理) and five other restaurant chains, said in a statement that cumulative revenue for the first eight months of this year rose 5.1 percent annually to NT$2.8 billion. The company said it expects a new outlet in Shanghai to start contributing revenue in the coming months.

TECHNOLOGY

Strong showing by IC makers

Taiwanese integrated circuit (IC) designers’ revenues appeared better than expected for last month, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported yesterday, citing several firms’ filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. For instance, revenue of Parade Technologies Ltd (譜瑞), a leading video display and interface IC supplier, and RichWave Technology Corp (立積), which designs radio frequency ICs, set new monthly highs at NT$936 million and NT$237 million respectively. Fingerprint sensor provider Egis Technology Inc (神盾) also posted record-high sales of NT$544 million. However, PixArt Imaging Inc (原相科技) which designs image sensor ICs, saw sales decline 9.1 percent monthly to NT$443 million due to a lack of revenue contribution from its non-recurring engineering business.

REAL ESTATE

Land Bank eases mortgages

Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) on Tuesday said it has eased mortgage terms on urban renewal projects with qualified applications able to borrow 100 percent of loans. Renewal projects involving buildings 30 years or older or declared dangerous by the government can apply for loans of 100 percent of their assessed worth for up to five years, the state-owned lender said. Average loan-to-value ratios hover at about 70 percent for land financing, 80 percent for first homes and 60 percent for luxury housing. The easing came as the government encourages urban renewal, but few builders are interested because such projects are time-consuming.

DOMESTIC SERVICES

Sentiment falls one point

The domestic service sector’s momentum remained steady in July, although an index gauging industry sentiment declined moderately from the previous month, falling to 104 from 105, a survey conducted by the Commerce Development Research Institute (商業發展研究院) found. The think tank on Tuesday said that the index was likely to remain at 104 or 105 for last month and this month during the traditional high season for electronics and exports.