Airtac profits stimulated by rising China demand

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) posted revenue of NT$1.26 billion (US$41.9 million) for last month, a 34 percent surge from NT$942.7 million a year ago, stimulated by growing automation equipment orders from China.

That brings sales in the first eight months of this year to NT$8.98 billion, a 26.5 percent increase from NT$7.1 billion a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The company is the second-largest pneumatic component supplier in China after Japan-based SMC Corp, the world’s largest pneumatic component maker.

Revenue from its Chinese customers makes up more than 90 percent of the company’s sales.

Company data showed that Airtac commands an 18 percent share of the Chinese market, compared with 14 percent in 2014.

To meet better-than-expected customer demand, the company has raised its capital expenditure this year to about NT$3 billion to help increase capacity at plants in Taiwan and China, it said.

Airtac’s second plant in Ningbo, China, is to begin operations by the end of this year and another new plant in Tainan is to start production in the first half of next year, a company official said.

The ongoing expansion projects are expected to boost the firm’s overall production capacity by 35 percent next year, Airtac said.

The Taipei-based company runs three production bases, in Tainan and China’s Guangdong Province and Ningbo, with an annual production value of about 1.7 billion yuan (US$259 million), data showed.