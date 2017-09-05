Sequoia, IDG to invest in Chinese bitcoin miner

Bloomberg

Sequoia Capital and IDG Capital are investing in Beijing-based Bitmain Technologies Ltd (比特大陸), the world’s largest bitcoin mining organization, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bitmain is raising US$50 million from several venture firms to boost its profile among mainstream investors, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is private.

Sequoia and the other firms also plan to provide the company with more guidance on management, the people said.

Bitmain, which produces chips and machines for mining bitcoin and operates its own mining facilities, has benefited from the rise in the currency’s market value, now about US$75 billion.

The start-up last month told Bloomberg TV that its own valuation is “in the billions” and it is weighing a possible initial public offering (IPO).

Bitmain has said that it is planning to produce chips for artificial intelligence and invest in mining facilities in the US.

Bitmain, Sequoia and IDG did not respond to e-mail queries about the investment.

The company led by founders Wu Jihan (吳忌寒) and Micree Zhan (詹可團) has been at the center of disputes over how to expand use of the cryptocurrency.

Operating the largest mining collective — a network of computers that verify transactions made on the bitcoin distributed ledger — Wu has championed the idea of increasing block sizes of the network that were previously capped at 1 megabyte to enable faster transactions.

Opponents have criticized the proposals for giving miners too much power and came up with alternative proposals.

A split occurred within the community last month, causing bitcoin to become two currencies — the original bitcoin and an offshoot called bitcoin cash.

China’s central bank said that initial coin offerings (ICOs) are illegal and have asked all related fundraising activity to be halted immediately, according to a notice from the regulator.

The People’s Bank of China said it has completed investigations into organizations and individuals who have conducted ICOs, and have ruled that the financing activities disturb financial order and shall be banned.

ICOs — digital token sales that have raised about US$1.6 billion — have been deemed a threat to China’s financial market stability as authorities struggle to tame financing channels that sprawl beyond traditional banking system.

Widely seen as a way to sidestep venture capital funds and investment banks, ICOs have also increasingly captured the attention of central banks that see the fledgling trend a threat to their reign.

A cross between crowdfunding and an IPO, they involve the sale of virtual coins mostly based on the ethereum blockchain, similar to the technology that underpins bitcoin.

However, unlike a traditional IPO in which buyers get shares, getting behind a start-up’s ICO nets you virtual tokens — like mini-cryptocurrencies — unique to the issuing company or its network.

That means they grow in value only if the start-up’s business or network proves viable, attracting more people and boosting liquidity.