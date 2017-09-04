Mobile helps credit-card spending hit July high

Staff writer, with CNA

Credit-card spending hit a high for the month of July due to the growing prevalence of mobile payment and digital wallet services, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said.

Spending on credit totaled NT$201.9 billion (US$6.7 billion) in July, up NT$18.5 billion from the same period last year, the commission said.

The figure was down NT$93.2 billion from June, but it was the highest for the month of July in recent years, it added.

The strong spending came after the introduction of several mobile payment systems, Banking Bureau Deputy Director Wang Li-chun (王立群) said.

Apply Pay began providing services for credit-card holders on March 29, while Samsung Pay and Android Pay launched in early May and June respectively.

So far this year, there were five months in which credit-card spending topped NT$200 billion, partly due to the introduction of mobile payment services, Wang said.

However, it remains to be seen whether monthly credit-card spending of more than NT$200 billion will become a norm, he added.

Among bank-issued credit cards, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) ranked first with NT$30.92 billion spent in July, ahead of CTBC Bank’s (中國信託銀行) NT$28.61 billion and E.Sun Commercial Bank’s (玉山銀行) NT$25.74 billion, the commission said.

As of the end of July, there were 27.42 million credit cards in circulation, up from 27.3 million a month earlier, the commission said, adding that they were issued by 36 financial institutions.

Meanwhile, 0.24 percent of credit-card spending was not paid off by customers, up from 0.23 percent at the end of June, it added.