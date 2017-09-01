Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Sharp to woo local customers

Sharp Corp’s Taiwan branch yesterday unveiled the company’s first 70-inch 8K compatible TV and display in Taiwan. The company said it will release a series of advertisements for Sharp TVs from this month to increase its presence in the local market. The new TV is to be available in China next month, Japan in December and Taiwan in February next year, it said. Orion Ding (丁洋中), sales director of Sharp’s consumer electronics division, said the company is to hold a supply chain forum and a large launch event for other products in Taiwan in early November. In addition, Sharp plans to accelerate its development of 8K cameras, 8K broadcast receivers and other 8K products.

BANKING

Sector’s profits dip slightly

The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday said domestic banks posted pretax profits of NT$190.2 billion (US$6.3 billion) in the first seven months of the year, down 1.2 percent from a year earlier. According to the commission’s statistics, about 65.6 percent of the profits are from lenders’ local operations, 24 percent from offshore banking units, 9.4 percent from overseas branches and 1 percent from branches in China. In July, domestic banks saw their pretax profits increase 6 percent year-on-year to NT$28.9 billion, the commission said.

INSURANCE

China Life earnings plummet

Taipei-based China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽) on Wednesday said its total premiums for the first half of this year grew 3 percent year-on-year while its first-year premiums fell 25 percent from a year earlier due to changes in product mix. The life insurer said its cost of liability dropped by 5 basis points to 3.30 percent in the first half from the same period last year, while the average investment return slid to 3.45 percent from 4.11 percent, because of higher hedging costs of 185 basis points due to foreign-exchange volatility, it said. The company’s net profit reached NT$2.344 billion in the first half, with earnings per share of NT$0.67, down 60 percent from a year earlier.

FINANCE

SME lending up 6.8% yearly

Loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rose NT$13.61 billion, or 0.23 percent month-on-month, to NT$5.883 trillion at the end of July, Banking Bureau data released on Tuesday showed. Compared with a year earlier, the figure increased 6.8 percent, the bureau said. The amount accounted for 59.6 percent of total corporate loans and 62.31 percent of total loans extended to the private sector, down 0.08 percentage points and 0.04 percentage points respectively from the previous month, the bureau said in a statement on its Web site. The underlying bad loan ratio remained unchanged at 0.45 percent last month, the bureau said.

ELECTRONICS

Samsung to take pre-orders

Pre-orders for Samsung Electronics Co’s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8, will be accepted from today to Friday next week, Samsung Electronics Taiwan Co Ltd (台灣三星電子) said in a statement last week. Orders can be made via Samsung’s official Web site and the five major mobile network operators: Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信), Asia Pacific Telecom Co (亞太電信) and Taiwan Star Telecom Corp (台灣之星), Samsung Taiwan said. The model will be offered in gray, gold and a limited edition pink color, it said.