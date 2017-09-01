Operations not affected by Harvey: Formosa Plastics

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Two major units of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday denied speculation that Tropical Storm Harvey had significantly affected the operation of their plants in Texas.

The two firms’ remarks came after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News yesterday reported that the shutdown of Formosa Plastics Corp’s (台塑) Texas plant might cause losses of more than US$60 million.

Losses from Harvey could also reach US$700,000 at a plant owned by Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), the report said.

Formosa Plastics rejected the report in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, saying that the storm did not cause any substantial damage to their manufacturing equipment.

The Texas unit’s inventory remains sufficient for customers and most employees had returned to work on Wednesday, the nation’s largest producer of polyvinyl chloride said.

Two sets of steam boilers and one electricity generator at the plant have also begun operations, the firm’s statement said.

The company said its Texas facility would resume production as soon as possible after traffic gets back to normal in the region.

It did not provide a time table or an estimate of losses.

The Texas plant — which produces ethylene and polyvinyl chloride — is Formosa Plastics’ largest production base in the US.

The company also runs plants in the US states of Louisiana and Delaware.

The three plants generate nearly US$130 billion in revenue per year, company data showed.

The company has been working on an expansion project at its Texas unit, aiming to raise its capacity of low-density polyethylene by 400,000 tonnes per year and polypropylene by 250,000 tonnes per year by the third quarter of next year.

Nan Ya also said in a statement that operation of its Texas plant for making ethylene glycol was not severely affected by Harvey.

Nan Ya has kept equipment at the facility safe and shipments were delivered to customers on schedule, it said, adding that the Texas unit contributed only 1 percent of the company’s total sales of NT$275.29 billion (US$9.1 billion) last year.

Potential losses due to the temporary shutdown of the facility are limited to US$55,000 per day, the company forecast.

Its Texas plant is to resume operations when electricity supply returns to normal, the company said.

Nan Ya is to build a plant to produce ethylene glycol in Texas, given the lower natural gas costs there, company chairman Wu Chia-chau (吳嘉昭) said earlier this year.