MediaTek launches two new chips for mid-range phones

MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday launched two new system-on-chip processors for mid-range smartphones in the company’s latest attempt to recoup market share.

The world’s No. 3 chip designer’s latest move comes after it hired Rick Tsai (蔡力行) in June as co-chief executive officer to help steer the company out of troubled water.

Over the past year, MediaTek has faced market share losses and profitability contraction.

After stemming a decline in gross margin last quarter, it is now trying to reclaim its market position by unveiling cost-effective smartphone processors — the Helio P23 and Helio P30 system-on-chips — for the mass market.

“The Helio P series will be our focus this year. We plan to unveil two processors in the second half of the year and another two next year. By doing so, we hope to recover our market share gradually,” Tsai told investors last month.

MediaTek’s mid-to-long-term strategy is to improve the gross margin and market share of the company’s core smartphone chip business, Tsai said.

The company expects to make headway in regaining market share next quarter, Tsai said at the time.

It is the first move in the company’s one-and-half-year resurgence plan outlined by company chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介).

The newly released Helio P30 will hit the Chinese market first next quarter, MediaTek said in a company statement released yesterday.

The Helio P23 will be available globally next quarter, it said.

MediaTek counts Chinese smartphone vendors Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀移動) and Vivo Communication Technology Co Ltd (維沃移動通信) among its clients.

“Reaching the mid-range market means bringing people affordable devices that power and perform with the latest features, such as dual cameras and 4G LTE connectivity,” TL Lee (李宗霖), general manager of MediaTek’s wireless communication business unit, said in the statement.

“In the rapidly growing arena of new premium mid-range devices, mobile technology innovators know they need to stand out in a crowded field — P23 and P30 enable them to do that,” Lee said.

The new processors, made using 16-nanometer process technology, are designed to deliver performance, power efficiency, dual camera photography, dual SIM and dual 4G LTE mobile capabilities, the statement said.

The processors, built on 8 ARM Cortex-A53 cores, feature a combination of Cat-7 and Cat-13 speeds and a downlink peak speed of 300 megabits per second and an upload speed of 150 megabits per second, the statement said.

MediaTek shares fell 1.66 percent to NT$267 in Taipei trading yesterday, underperforming the TAIEX, which edged down 0.28 percent.