Investment in PRC by Taiwanese firms down 12% in 2017

Staff writer, with CNA

The amount of government-approved China-bound investment in the first seven months of this year fell more than 12 percent from a year earlier because of a high base of comparison, the Investment Commission said.

A total of US$5.18 billion in investment in China by Taiwanese enterprises was greenlit in the January-to-July period, down 12.21 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs commission said on Monday.

The decline was largely because Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, received approval in July last year to invest US$1.5 billion in its subsidiary in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, setting a target that could not be matched this year, the commission said.

The number of investment applications approved in the first seven months was 289, a 112.5 percent increase from a year earlier, it said.

The metal-mineral sector accounted for 19.82 percent of the total applications, ahead of the retail-wholesale sector (16.18 percent), it said.

The electronics component sector accounted for 14.18 percent of all applications, while companies in the computer/optoelectronics/other electronics sector accounted for 11.63 percent.

Meanwhile, the amount of government-approved overseas investment made by Taiwanese firms outside of China for the seven-month period fell 31.55 percent year-on-year to US$5.83 billion, the commission said.

In terms of the number of applications for approval to invest overseas, the figure was down 6.27 percent from a year earlier to 269, it said.

The amount of approved foreign direct investment in Taiwan over the same period fell 27.39 percent from a year earlier to US$4.47 billion, the commission said.

The commission said approved Chinese investment in Taiwan totaled US$158 million during this period, down 4.72 percent from a year earlier.