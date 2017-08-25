FTC ends probe of Amazon’s bid for Whole Foods

Reuters, WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday cleared two of the biggest hurdles it needed to close its US$13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc, with approvals from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the grocery chain’s shareholders.

The commission said in a statement it would not pursue its investigation into the proposed merger further after reviewing whether the deal would substantially lessen competition or constituted an unfair method of competition.

Amazon said it was on track to close the merger, expected sometime this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Whole Foods said its shareholders voted in favor of the deal.

Buying Whole Foods gives the world’s largest online retailer a foothold in the US$700 billion US grocery market, key for it to grab a greater share of shoppers’ wallets.

It also gives Amazon more than 465 brick-and-mortar stores where it could showcase products and ready packages for home delivery.

The marriage between the online retailer and the pioneer organic grocery seller has sent shockwaves through the supermarket industry, already in the midst of a price war.

Much larger grocers like Kroger Co, with 2,796 retail food stores, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc are racing to add online shopping options so they do not give ground to Amazon. Meanwhile, they are being forced to discount items as German grocery chains Aldi and Lidl expand in the US.

“They’re definitely under pressure,” eMarketer analyst Patricia Orsini said.

Without “some sort of e-commerce strategy... you’re going to lose those shoppers to a competitor,” she said.

Whole Foods shares rose 0.7 percent in after-hours trading to US$41.96, still shy of the deal’s US$42 per-share price tag. Amazon shares dipped 0.4 percent, while shares of Kroger and Wal-Mart were largely unchanged.

Antitrust experts had expected the deal to win US government approval because Amazon sells few groceries currently and Whole Foods itself makes up a small fraction of US food sales.

However, Consumer Watchdog, a group that had urged the commission to take action to block the merger, said in a statement it was disappointed.

“Apparently the only way to hold Amazon accountable for its abuse of consumers is at the state level,” the group said.

The FTC said on Wednesday that it “always has the ability to investigate anticompetitive conduct should such action be warranted.”