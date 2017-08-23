Wanda scraps ￡470 million London land purchase

Bloomberg

Billionaire Wang Jianlin’s (王健林) Dalian Wanda Group Co (萬達集團) scrapped plans to buy a land plot in London for ￡470 million (US$603 million) amid the Chinese government’s intensifying scrutiny of overseas investments.

Wanda’s International Real Estate Center is no longer in pursuit of the 7.5 hectare Nine Elms Square land, the Chinese company said in a statement to Bloomberg yesterday.

On Monday, St Modwen Properties PLC said its venture with Vinci PLC sold the site, though it did not identify the buyer.

The move is the latest sign that Wang, who was one of China’s most prolific buyers of overseas assets until last year, is downsizing. Last month, the conglomerate agreed to sell most of its hotels and theme-park assets to Sunac China Holdings Ltd and Guangzhou R&F Properties Co for about US$9.5 billion.

Big Chinese dealmakers such as Wanda, Anbang Insurance Group Co, Fosun International Ltd (復星國際) and HNA Group Co (海航集團) have been under increasing scrutiny this year as the Chinese Communist Party steps up its clampdown of capital outflows to protect the yuan from weakening further.

Last week, the Chinese government formally laid down new rules on overseas investments, making explicit its campaign against what it calls “irrational” acquisitions of assets in industries ranging from real estate to hotels and entertainment.

Wanda still owns the ￡700 million One Nine Elms twin-tower complex being developed on the south bank of the River Thames. Wanda, which had been diversifying away from its property roots and into entertainment in recent years, has interests in hundreds of real-estate properties in 65 markets with an estimated property value of about US$40 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics.

Apart from selling assets, Wang is also overhauling his business empire. Hong Kong-listed Wanda Hotel Development Co (萬達酒店發展) said earlier this month that it would sell property assets to its real-estate affiliate, while shares of the group’s Wanda Film Holding Co (萬達電影) unit have been suspended from trading since early last month, pending a restructuring of the company.