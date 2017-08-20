Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla bonds slip below par

Tesla Inc bonds slid a week after they were sold, as excitement over Tesla chief executive Elon Musk’s ambitious rollout of the Model 3 was tempered amid geopolitical tensions and second thoughts among investors about how little they are getting paid. The company’s US$1.8 billion of 5.3 percent notes due in 2025 slipped below par almost immediately, trading as low as 97.4 cents on the US dollar on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The eight-year securities had priced a week ago at a record-low yield for a bond of its rating and maturity — a touch higher than initial talk of 5.25 percent — and Tesla had added US$300 million to the offering to meet demand.

ENERGY

Calpine bought for US$5.6bn

Private equity firm Energy Capital Partners and a consortium of investors struck a deal to buy US power generator Calpine Corp for US$5.6 billion in cash. Calpine investors are to get US$15.25 per share, the Houston-based company said in a statement on Friday, 13 percent more than Thursday’s closing price. The investor group includes Access Industries and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The Energy Capital deal includes a 45-day “go-shop” period, during which Calpine can solicit other offers. The investor consortium is to receive a US$142 million fee if the agreement is terminated for a better proposal.

AUTOMAKERS

GAC denies Fiat takeover

China’s Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC, 廣州汽車集團) has no plans to acquire automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV, a company spokesperson said on Friday. “Currently, we don’t have plans to acquire Fiat Chrysler,” GAC said in a statement. FCA shares soared on Monday after trade publication Automotive News reported the automaker rebuffed a takeover from an unidentified Chinese automaker. Several Chinese automakers have since publicly denied they plan to buy FCA.

CYBERSECURITY

Baratov accepts extradition

A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo Inc e-mails is to forgo his extradition hearing and face charges in the US. Karim Baratov was arrested in March in Hamilton, Ontario, under the Extradition Act, after US authorities indicted him and three others, including two alleged officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service. They are accused of computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes. Baratov on Friday signed documents agreeing to waive the hearing before a Canadian judge.

COMMODITIES

Goldman loses US$100m bet

Goldman Sachs Group Inc lost money trading natural gas in the second quarter, one reason its commodities business posted the worst financial results since the firm went public in 1999. The loss resulted from failing to properly hedge bets on the direction of gas prices and was one of several areas in which the business suffered, a person familiar with the matter said. Goldman Sachs lost more than US$100 million on a wager that gas prices in Ohio and Pennsylvania would rise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Instead, prices fell sharply in May and June. A spokesman for the New York-based company declined to comment on the loss.