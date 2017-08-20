China to limit certain overseas investments

AP, BEIJING

China’s government is moving to curb domestic companies’ investments abroad in property, sports, entertainment and other fields following a series of high-profile, multibillion-US dollar acquisitions by Chinese firms.

A document released on Friday by the State Council was the latest move by regulators to tap the brakes on a string of foreign acquisitions, citing concerns that the companies involved might be taking on too much debt.

One of those conglomerates, Dalian Wanda Group Co (萬達集團), became the world’s biggest cinema operator with its purchase of a majority stake in US chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc in 2012 for US$2.6 billion.

It added rival Carmike Cinemas Inc last year in a US$1.2 billion deal and also bought film production house Legendary Entertainment LLC for US$3.5 billion.

The document limits overseas investments in areas such as hotels, cinemas, the entertainment industry, real estate and sports clubs. It also bans outright investments in enterprises related to gambling and the sex industry.

At the same time, it encourages companies to plow money into projects related to the “Belt and Road” project, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) signature foreign policy initiative that seeks to link China with other parts of Asia and eastern Europe through multibillion-dollar investments in ports, highways, railways, power plants and other infrastructure.

“There are great opportunities for our nation’s companies to embark on foreign investment, but they also face numerous risks and challenges,” the document said.

Through the guidance, the government hopes to promote the “rational, orderly and healthy development of foreign investment while effectively guarding against risks,” it said.

As part of his drive for stronger government leadership over the economy, Xi has been moving to reassert control over top state enterprises while reining in sprawling conglomerates including Wanda, Anbang Insurance Group Co (安邦保險集團), Fosun International Ltd (復星國際) and HNA Group Co (海航集團) that have expanded rapidly through debt-fueled foreign acquisitions such as New York’s famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel.