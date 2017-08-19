Agencies

COMPUTERS

Lenovo posts surprise loss

Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) posted a surprise quarterly loss after losing its grip on the global PC market, while its smartphone unit continued to bleed money. China’s largest PC maker reported a net loss of US$72 million in the three months ended June — its first in six quarters and well below projections for an income of US$32.9 million. Revenue for the period slipped a tad to US$10 billion, a whisker above predictions for US$9.9 billion. Lenovo yesterday said it would invest US$1.2 billion on research into artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, virtual reality and other emergent fields over the next four years in an effort to catch the next wave of computing gadgets.

CURRENCIES

Australia to regulate bitcoins

Australia is set to regulate virtual currency exchanges, such as bitcoins, and boost the powers of the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre as it cracks down on money laundering and terrorism financing. The changes came two weeks after the financial intelligence agency took the nation’s biggest bank, the Commonwealth, to court for alleged “serious and systemic non-compliance” of money laundering and terror financing laws. It follows similar reforms by Japan to regulate virtual currency, after Tokyo found itself at the epicenter of a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scandal following the collapse of the Tokyo-based Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange.

PROPERTY

Fewer China cities see hikes

China’s home prices rose in fewer cities last month, adding to signs the property market was cooling. New-home prices, excluding government-subsidized housing, gained from the previous month in 56 of 70 cities tracked by the government, compared with 60 in June. the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. Prices fell in nine cities and were unchanged in five. Prices in Beijing slid 0.1 percent last month and were unchanged in Shanghai. Values dropped 0.2 percent in Shenzhen and increased 0.4 percent in Guangzhou. Data earlier this week showed new home sales by value last month grew at the slowest pace in more than two years.

MACROECONOMICS

Malaysian GDP up 5.8%

The Malaysian economy grew faster than economists forecast in the second quarter, fueled by stronger consumer spending and a pickup in manufacturing. GDP rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier, after climbing 5.6 percent in the first quarter, Bank Negara Malaysia said yesterday. GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent from the previous three months, data showed. Central bank Governor Muhammad Ibrahim told reporters in Kuala Lumpur that growth would probably exceed the official forecast of 4.8 percent this year. The bank last month held its benchmark interest rate at 3 percent as inflation pressures eased and growth prospects strengthened.

MACROECONOMICS

US’ July output dips 0.1%

A slump in the auto industry drove US factory output down last month and has kept it flat for months. The US Federal Reserve on Thursday said that factory production slid 0.1 percent last month, pulled down by a 3.5 percent plunge in output of cars, trucks and auto parts. The drop in auto production was partially offset by a 0.2 percent rise in other manufacturing output. Overall industrial production — which adds output by mines and utilities — rose 0.2 percent, the Fed said. Mining output rose 0.5 percent, while utility rose 1.6 percent.