Drop in voluntary furloughs hints at export growth

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of furloughed workers in Taiwan fell by almost 1,000 in the first half of this month as the economy continued to recover, according to data released by the Ministry of Labor on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the number of workers who consented to taking unpaid leave dropped by 982 from two weeks earlier to 351, the ministry’s data showed.

In the first half of this month, 12 employers implemented unpaid leave programs with the agreement of their employees, down seven from the second half of last month, according to the data.

The latest data reflect an improving domestic economy on the back of rising exports, which has boosted the local job market, as exports account for about 60 percent of GDP.

In June, the nation’s unemployment rate was 3.74 percent, up 0.08 percentage points from May, but down 0.18 percentage points from the same month last year.

After seasonal adjustments, the June jobless rate showed a 0.01 percentage point drop from a month earlier and a 0.18 percentage point decline from a year earlier to 3.78 percent, the lowest level since August 2015, when it was 3.77 percent.

The ministry said that most companies with employees on unpaid leave are enterprises with fewer than 50 workers.

All 12 employers that implemented furloughs did so after the affected employees agreed to take up to four days a month in unpaid leave for no more than three months, the ministry said.

The government has implemented a NT$20 billion (US$659.8 million) program to reduce the financial impact of furloughs on workers, the ministry said.

Under the program, trainees receive a stipend of NT$133 per hour to help meet their living expenses up to a maximum of 100 hours per month, while employees also have the option of taking online training courses provided by the ministry.