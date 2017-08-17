Agencies

COMMODITIES

India limits exports of gold

India has banned the export of gold products with purity greater than 22 karats with immediate effect, a move that the industry sees as a way of curbing irregularities in the trade. The Indian Directorate-General of Foreign Trade issued a notice limiting shipments of jewelry, coins and medallions to 22 karats or less, without giving a reason. Gold medallions and coins made up 15 percent of the country’s total gems and jewelry exports by value in the financial year ended March, Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council data showed. There were no data on how much of the exports were greater than 22 karats.

BANKING

Duke to lead Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday said that Elizabeth Duke would become its chairwoman next year, making her the first woman to hold the position at a major Wall Street bank. Duke, a former member of the US Federal Reserve’s governing board, is to replace Stephen Sanger on Jan. 1, the bank said in a statement. Sanger late last year took over as independent chairman after John Stumpf, Wells Fargo’s then-CEO and chairman, abruptly resigned in the aftermath of the bank’s sales practices scandal. Duke was a member of the Fed’s board of governors from 2008 to 2013.

REAL ESTATE

Canadian home prices fall

Canada’s benchmark home price last month fell by the most in nearly a decade as Toronto led a fourth straight decline in sales. The nationwide benchmark home price declined 1.5 percent to C$607,100 (US$477,120) from June, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday, the largest drop since the previous recession. In Toronto, the nation’s largest city, the price fell 4.7 percent on the month. Sales of existing homes in Toronto last month fell 5.4 percent from a month earlier. That accounted for a major portion of the 2.1 percent national decline. Total resales nationwide were down 15 percent after reaching a record in March.

RETAIL

US sales rise 0.6 percent

US retail sales last month recorded their biggest increase in seven months as consumers boosted purchases of motor vehicles and raised discretionary spending, suggesting the economy continued to gain momentum early in the third quarter. Retail sales jumped 0.6 percent, the largest gain since December last year. June’s retail sales were revised to show a 0.3 percent gain instead of the previously reported 0.2 percent drop. The upbeat report from the US Department of Commerce is likely to keep the US Federal Reserve on course to raise interest rates again in December.

BRAZIL

Yearly deficit ceiling raised

The government is raising its deficit ceiling for this year and next year because of a big drop in tax revenue, sluggish growth and other woes in Latin America’s biggest economy. The government’s limit for the fiscal deficit this year was the equivalent of US$43.7 billion and US$40.6 billion next year. However, now it is to go up to US$50 billion for both years, Minister of Finance Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday. Meirelles said the numbers will change significantly, again for the worse, in 2019 and 2020 as well. The nation’s economy shrank 3.6 percent last year. The government is hoping for modest expansion of at least 0.5 percent this year and 2 percent next year.