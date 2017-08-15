Agencies

BANKING

Commonwealth CEO retiring

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Ian Narev is to retire by the end of the 2018 financial year as the nation’s largest lender seeks to mitigate fallout from a money-laundering scandal. Chairman Catherine Livingstone said in a statement the board was detailing its succession plan to “provide certainty for the business.” The exact timing of Narev’s departure will depend on the search for a successor, with the board looking at both internal and external candidates. Pressure is building on Commonwealth Bank amid allegations by the nation’s financial crimes agency that drug syndicates used its network of deposit machines to launder cash, despite warnings from police.

ENTERTAINMENT

Rovio eyes September IPO

Rovio Entertainment Oy is planning an initial public offering (IPO) as early as next month that could value the maker of the Angry Birds mobile games and movie at about US$2 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Rovio could raise about US$400 million from a local market listing, the people said. No final decisions have been made and the company could also choose to stay private for longer, they said. Rovio, based in Espoo, Finland, reported revenue growth of 34 percent for last year to 190.3 million euros (US$225 million) and earnings before interests and taxes of about 17.5 million euros compared with a loss in the previous year.

LOGISTICS

DX, Menzies drop plan

British mail delivery firm DX Group yesterday said talks for a potential merger with John Menzies PLC’s distribution unit had been terminated due to unsuitable terms. The company was preparing to buy Menzies’ distribution arm in a deal aimed at bolstering DX after a profit warning in February that cited a challenging courier market and margin pressure in its freight business. DX last month said it would split its business into DX Express and DX Freight, and the reorganization would give it greater flexibility in managing costs. DX is one of several big operators in the crowded parcels market, where DHL-owner Deutsche Post has bulked up by buying UK Mail, and Amazon has started its own deliveries.

GAMES

Nexon shares post new high

Shares of Nexon Co, the Tokyo-based maker of PC and mobile games, climbed to a record high after software updates to older games pushed its earnings above forecasts. Operating income in the June quarter rose 22 percent from a year ago to ￥16.3 billion (US$149 million), topping its projection for as much as ￥14 billion. Net income more than doubled to ￥19.4 billion, aided by a ￥6.3 billion gain from a weakening Korean won. The stock jumped as much as 12 percent to ￥2,480.

LUXURY GOODS

Euro’s rise a risk to sales

The euro’s strong run since the start of the year may dent a recovery in the European luxury industry, which has been led by a rebound in Chinese consumer spending, analysts at RBC Capital Markets and HSBC Holdings PLC said. The euro has gained about 12 percent versus the US dollar this year, a shift that brings uncertainty over tourist flows to Europe in coming quarters, the analysts said. The BI Europe Luxury Goods Top Peers Index has climbed about 40 percent in the past 12 months, paring multiyear declines as China’s crackdown on corruption hurt demand for high-end items. LVMH, Hermes International, Kering SA and other firms reported a rebound in luxury sales this year as Asian shoppers returned.