PRC seeks to tame ‘gray rhinos’ after sprees

AFP, BEIJING

“Gray rhinos” have become a hunted species in China, where government regulators are clamping down on powerful private conglomerates amid fears they are racking up dangerous debt levels.

Coined by a US policy analyst, the rhino reference points to long-visible threats that can charge suddenly and wreak havoc, as opposed to unforeseen “black swans.”

In China, it refers in particular to four huge companies with diverse global empires: HNA Group Co (海航集團) — aviation, tourism, finance; Fosun International Ltd (復星國際) — tourism, entertainment; Dalian Wanda Group Co (萬達集團) — real estate, movie theaters, amusement parks; and Anbang Insurance Group Co (安邦保險集團) — insurance, luxury hotels.

These are the crown jewels of China’s private sector, but are now viewed as a threat to financial stability.

Their voracious acquisitions include Fosun’s takeover of Club Med SA, HNA’s stakes in Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Hotels Corp, Anbang’s purchase of New York’s historic Waldorf Astoria hotel and Wanda’s control of Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment LLC and 20 percent of the Atletico Madrid soccer club.

Data provided by analytic firm Dealogic PLC, they have spent a combined US$83.3 billion on overseas mergers and acquisitions since 2013.

China had long encouraged the buying frenzies, but has reversed course, and it emerged in June that regulators were investigating potentially risky loans to these companies.

“It was absolutely predictable. The debt level was growing way too rapidly,” Peking University economics professor Christopher Balding said. “We expected these problems to pop up even if we didn’t know the specific companies they were going to pop up with.”

He adds that the investments were “putting a lot of pressure on the currency,” even if the debts remain difficult to evaluate.

Other analysts concur that the change of tack can be attributed to currency trends.

“When they were encouraging outward investment, the renminbi [yuan] was appreciating at that time,” J Capital Research Ltd (美奇金投資諮詢) head Anne Stevenson-Yang (楊思安) said. “Now there is depreciation pressure, and that changes things.”

As the pioneers of Chinese soft power overseas, HNA, Fosun, Wanda and Anbang used to be considered untouchable because of their political connections.

For example, Wanda CEO Wang Jianlin (王健林), one of the country’s wealthiest men, is a past delegate to the Chinese Communist Party congress, China’s most important political event, while Anbang president Wu Xiaohui (吳小暉) married a granddaughter of former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平).

However, the winds have shifted. Authorities now appear to be concerned about the influence of these conglomerates, their mazes of subsidiaries and debt, and their capacity to trip up the Chinese economy.

Gray rhinos are “creatures of the 2009 expansion” fed by government stimulus measures in response to the 2008 financial crisis, Stevenson-Yang said.

“They didn’t really have core competencies. They fed off the stimulus and connections with all-important political figures to make that happen,” she said.

“In other words, these companies are seen as diverting the nation’s hard currency money supply and threatening to impair the nation’s global prestige, the currency’s value sustainability and monetary policy flexibility,” she said.

There have been indications of mounting government pressure since last month.