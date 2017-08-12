Agencies

INTERNET

Snap shares hit new low

Shares of Snapchat parent Snap Inc sank to new lows on Thursday after the company reported a hefty quarterly loss and user growth that missed Wall Street expectations. Revenue at the California-based company more than doubled to US$182 million while its loss soared to US$443 million in the quarter that ended June 30, according to an earnings release. Snap reported a loss of US$116 million in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the average number of people using the vanishing message service daily rose 21 percent to 173 million when compared with the same period a year earlier.

SINGAPORE

GDP growth beats forecast

The economy grew at a faster pace in the second quarter than previously estimated by the government, as a recovery in global trade helped to buoy manufacturing. GDP rose a seasonally adjusted and annualized 2.2 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday, revising its earlier estimate of 0.4 percent. Compared with the same period last year, GDP rose 2.9 percent in the second quarter. The ministry also narrowed growth forecast range for this year from 1 to 3 percent to 2 to 3 percent. The economy is likely to grow 2.5 percent this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) said on Tuesday, up from 2 percent last year.

MEXICO

Interest rates unchanged

The central bank on Thursday held its key interest rate steady in a sign that jitters over US trade ties were easing, with inflation expected to peak soon. The bank left the rate for Latin America’s second-largest economy at 7 percent, it said in a statement. It has stood at that level since June when it saw the latest in a series of hikes. Official data on Wednesday showed the inflation rate hit a new eight-year high last month. However, Capital Economics Ltd forecast that it will peak this month and decline over the second half of the year.

BANKING

Bank targets securities

Credit Suisse Group AG has banned its traders from buying or selling certain Venezuelan securities that critics of the nation’s government say help fund an authoritarian regime. The Zurich-based bank is halting trading in two bonds issued by the state and its oil company, as well as any notes from a Venezuelan entity after June 1, according to a company memo from Monday, a copy of which was seen by reporters. The lender is also restricting business with Venezuelan counterparts, including private individuals and companies. A Credit Suisse representative confirmed the memo’s contents.

MEDIA

News Corp reports loss

US media group News Corp on Thursday reported a loss in the past quarter, hit by declines in advertising and writedowns at its global newspapers. The company controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his family reported a loss of US$430 million in the fiscal quarter ending June 30. Revenues slipped 6.6 percent from a year earlier to US$2.08 billion. The group, which operates the Wall Street Journal as well as British and Australian newspapers, also took a hit from the strong US dollar. The company was required to take a charge of US$464 million to mark down the value of its assets at British newspapers.