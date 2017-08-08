Asustek, Logitech launch e-sports arena in Taipei

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and Logitech Co yesterday jointly launched an e-sports arena at Taipei’s Syntrend Creative Park (三創園區) to expand sales of their gaming products from professionals to amateur players.

“We believe that the new space will increase the exposure of our games products to consumers in Taiwan,” Asustek senior product manager Sally Chen (陳怡君) told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

The arena, dubbed the Logitech G X ROG Esports Arena, is to host competitions for professional gaming teams and will invite famous live-streamers to participate in the games, Asustek said.

Asustek and Logitech are to launch classes to teach people how to become live-streamers, and is to invite professional gamers to help amateurs select gaming products and show them how to improve their gaming skills, Asustek said.

Asustek, the world’s No. 4 PC vendor, established the “Republic of Games” (ROG) brand in 2006. The games segment has been one of the company’s main growth engines for revenue and profitability with double-digit percentage annual growth in the past few years.

Chen said Asustek’s gaming notebook shipments surged nearly 20 percent in the home market in the first half of this year, in line with the Taiwanese gaming market’s annual expansion.

She said the company expects the double-digit percentage growth momentum in the Taiwanese market to extend through the rest of this year, as Asustek plans to unveil new products under the ROG brand next month, which will hit the shelves at the beginning of next quarter.

Asustek aims to increase its market share in Taiwan from 45 percent to 50 percent before the end of the year, Chen said.