Exports soar on stable economic pickup: ministry

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The nation’s exports expanded 12.5 percent from a year earlier to US$27.11 billion last month, as demand for all product categories gained strength amid a stable global economic recovery, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The results are indicative of the advent of the high sales season for technology devices, as major consumer electronics brands are poised to launch new models later this quarter.

“Inventory demand appeared to be behind the faster-than-expected pace of increase and the growth momentum may be sustainable in the next few months,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told a media briefing.

SCHOOL, HOLIDAYS

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, China’s Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀移動), Taiwan’s Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and other competitors plan to launch their newest devices later this month and next month to take advantage of back-to-school demand and Christmas and New Year holiday sales.

Taiwanese firms supply chips, camera lenses, casings, touchpanels, batteries and other critical components for leading brands like Apple Inc.

Outbound shipments advanced at a double-percentage digit to the highest level this year on the back of robust demand from trading partners worldwide, Tsai said.

Exports to the US, the world’s biggest market, increased 18.7 percent to US$3.28 billion last month, while shipments to China, including Hong Kong, grew 11.7 percent to US$10.71 billion, the ministry’s report showed.

Exports of electronics parts, which constituted 32.1 percent of overall exports, gained 9.4 percent to US$8.7 billion, with accelerating demand for semiconductors, as well as information and telecommunications devices, the report found.

“Machinery exports registered the fastest growth of 25.2 percent to US$2.26 billion as smart production gains prevalence in markets across the world,” Tsai said.

IMPORTS

Imports rose a relatively modest 6.5 percent to US$21.74 billion last month, widening the trade surplus by 45.9 percent to US$5.37 billion, the report said.

Local companies, especially contract semiconductor manufacturers, turned conservative about capital equipment acquisition for the third consecutive month, signs that their clients abroad may also be cautious about their business outlook, analysts said.

The smartphone market has grown increasingly saturated with the entry of new players and the absence of exciting technology breakthroughs, analysts said.

For the first seven months of the year, exports increased 12.5 percent to US$174.84 billion, while imports gained 14.9 percent to US$146.64 billion, the report said.

The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics might raise its growth forecast for exports this quarter, Tsai said.