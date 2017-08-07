Staff writer, with CNA

CURRENCY

Forex reserves increase

The nation’s foreign-exchange reserves totaled US$444.45 billion as of the end of last month, up US$2.51 billion from the end of the previous month, due to a rising euro and an increase in returns on the funds managed by the central bank, according to data released on Friday. The central bank said the nation’s foreign reserves are adequate to cover the holdings of Taiwanese assets held by foreign investors.

TRANSPORTATION

Gogoro 2 boosts sales

Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) last month delivered 4,042 scooters, thanks to the launch of the Gogoro 2 in late May, Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) said on Friday. More than 5 million battery swaps had occurred as of the end of last month, he said.

LENSES

Largan revenue down

Handset camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) on Saturday reported revenue of NT$4.44 billion (US$147 million) for last month, down 3.27 percent from a year earlier, but up 15.09 percent from the previous month. In the first seven months of the year, consolidated revenue totaled NT$326.56 billion, Largan said.

GOVERNMENT

FSC appointments approved

The Executive Yuan on Friday approved several key appointments to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), with Jean Chiu (邱淑真) taking over as head of the commission’s Banking Bureau, Wang Li-chuan (王儷娟) assuming the post of director-general of the Examination Bureau, and Wu Quei-mao (吳桂茂) becoming new head of the Insurance Bureau. The changes are to take effect next month.