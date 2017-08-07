CPC, Formosa raise fuel prices amid US oil reserve decline

Staff writer

State-owned refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced it is raising its domestic gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.5 per liter today.

The average cost of its crude oil rose to US$51.05 per barrel this week from US$48.85 a week earlier, reflecting concerns about a continued decrease in US crude oil inventories and lower investment by the largest US refiners this year, CPC said.

After taking into account an appreciation of NT$0.099 in the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar during the week, CPC said it decided to hike wholesale prices for its fuels by 3.33 percent.

It is the third consecutive week CPC has increased fuel prices.

It came one day after Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the nation’s only privately owned refiner and CPC’s main rival, announced similar price increases on Saturday, citing an increase in gasoline demand in the US as motorists took to the highways for summer vacations.