VIETNAM

FDI to reach record high

Disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) is forecast to rise to a record this year as the government steps up efforts to attract factories. Disbursed FDI is to exceed US$16 billion this year, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Dang Huy Dong said on Thursday in an interview in Hanoi. Pledged foreign investment is to increase up to US$28 billion, he said. “FDI growth is very impressive so far this year and we expect it to continue,” Dong said. “We aim to draw more FDI into areas including export-oriented, energy and high-technology” sectors by building a more business-friendly environment, he said.

GERMANY

Factory orders up in June

Factory orders climbed 1 percent in June compared with the previous month thanks to a strong rise in domestic demand. The Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy yesterday said that domestic orders were up 5.1 percent in June, while those from abroad were down 2 percent. The rise in the overall figure followed a 1.1 percent increase in May. The ministry said that, for the entire second quarter, orders were 0.8 percent higher than in the first quarter.

UNITED KINGDOM

RBS posts profit in Q2

The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS) has swung to a profit in the second quarter as the taxpayer-owned bank reduced charges for past misdeeds. RBS said it posted net income of ￡680 million (US$893.9 million) after a loss of ￡1.08 billion in the same period last year. Charges for litigation and conduct issues fell to ￡342 million in the quarter, from ￡1.28 billion a year earlier. Chief executive officer Ross McEwan said the results show RBS is growing income, reducing costs and improving returns for shareholders.