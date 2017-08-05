Glitch caused power trip: Taipower

Staff writer, with CNA

A machinery problem yesterday caused a generator at Taichung Power Plant to trip, state-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said.

The No. 7 generator of the coal-fired plant tripped at 9:25am because of low vacuity of the steam condenser system, which triggered the machine’s safety protection mechanism, Taipower spokesman Lin Te-fu (林德福) said.

The suspension cut the power supply by 500,000 kilowatts (kW) yesterday, but the glitch was repaired and the affected generator was restarted at 12:35pm, Lin said.

As a result, the power supply for the day did not flash a red alert, which signals operating reserve margins of below 900,000kW, Lin said when asked if the nation would have to prepare for electricity rationing that day.

Taiwan has been fearing a power rationing crisis since Typhoon Nesat and Tropical Storm Haitang last weekend brought down a transmission tower in Yilan County that is operated by independent power producer Ho-Ping Power Co (和平電廠).

The incident has reduced supply by 1.3 million kilowatts, forcing the government on Monday to take the unusual measure of urging the public sector to shut down all air conditioners in its offices from 1pm to 3pm for two weeks.

According to the latest Taipower data, at 4:20pm yesterday, the operating reserve margin reached 4.14 percent of capacity.