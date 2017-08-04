Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

BMW Q2 profit up 14%

German luxury automaker BMW AG reported that net profit rose 14 percent in the second quarter as earnings were boosted by the new version of the 5-Series sedan. Profit rose to 2.21 billion euros (US$2.62 billion) in the April to June period from 1.95 billion euros a year earlier. The profit figure beat analyst’s expectations of 2.01 billion euros as compiled by financial information provider FactSet. Revenues rose 7.4 percent to 49.2 billion euros. CEO Harald Krueger yesterday said that strong earnings would ensure the company can expand its efforts in battery-powered and autonomous cars. “Huge changes lie ahead in the world of mobility, and it is vital that our company is in top shape to tackle them,” he said.

MANUFACTURING

Siemens profit rises 7%

Industrial equipment maker Siemens AG yesterday said net profit for the most recent quarter rose 7 percent to 1.46 billion euros and announced an extension of CEO Joe Kaeser’s contract until 2021. Profit in the April-to-June quarter rose despite costs for the company’s merger of its wind power business with Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA. The profit results beat analyst estimates for 1.45 billion euros as compiled by financial information provider FactSet. Revenue rose 8 percent to 21.41 billion euros. Orders fell 6 percent due to fewer big-ticket jobs, particularly in wind power and the company’s power and gas business.

TECHNOLOGY

Bands boost Fitbit’s revenue

Fitbit Inc topped analysts’ revenue projections on better-than-expected demand for fitness bands, and announced its anticipated smartwatch will debut in time for the holiday shopping season. Second-quarter sales were US$353.3 million, a decline of 40 percent, but higher than analysts’ average estimate of US$341.2 million. Fitbit reported a loss, excluding certain costs, of US$0.08 a share, compared with a profit of US$0.12 a year earlier. The company’s slice of the wearable-device market declined to 12 percent in the first quarter — about half its share a year earlier — as Fitbit sold 3.4 million devices in the period, compared with 5.7 million in the quarter a year earlier.

BANKING

UniCredit overhaul pays off

Italian bank UniCredit, in the midst of a massive overhaul, yesterday said that its net profit rose modestly in the second quarter, beating expectations. While analysts had expected profits to decline to 676 million euros in the April to June period, instead they rose by 3.3 percent from the second quarter last year to 945 million euros. UniCredit has undertaken a major restructuring of its business after it was among the worst performers in stress test results published by Europe’s EBA banking regulator in July last year.

UNITED KINGDOM

LSE unit advising on Brexit

London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE) has set up a Brexit unit to advise policy makers on how to protect London as a financial hub and prevent the divorce from shattering financial-market infrastructure. The program is to engage with British and European officials to guide them on Brexit’s impact on markets. LSE’s goal is to keep continuity of cross-border financial services, and prevent financial-market fragmentation, it said. LSE reported first-half revenue of ￡853 million (US$1.1 billion) and raised its dividend. Total income at the company’s clearing unit amounted to ￡270 million in the first half, up 31 percent from a year earlier, LSE said.