CHPT profits soar to new heights on chips

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co Ltd (CHPT, 中華精測) yesterday posted another record-breaking quarterly profit for last quarter as increasing demand for wafer testing tools for advanced 10-nanometer (nm) technology elevated gross margin to a new high.

Net profit climbed 8 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$204 million (US$6.74 million) during the quarter ended on June 30, blowing past the first quarter’s high to NT$188 million, a company financial statement showed.

Earnings per share rose from NT$6.11 to NT$6.62.

That represented a 34 percent year-on-year expansion from net profit of NT$152 million, or NT$5 per share, in the second quarter last year.

Growing shipments of smartphones equipped with 10nm chips helped drive demand for high-margin probe cards used in 10nm chips in the first half the year, CHPT said.

“The contribution from probe cards used in 10-nanometer [chips] is significant this year,” company president Scott Huang (黃水可) told an investors’ teleconference yesterday. “Next year, [probe cards for] 7-nanometer [technology] will become the main growth driver as customers continue technological migration to next-generation process technology, replacing 10-nanometer probe cards.”

CHPT expects to see a significant increase in its number of 7nm customers, Huang said.

Probe cards for 7nm chips made up only 1 percent of the company’s total revenue last quarter.

Customers have completed technology qualification for its 7nm chips and are to roll out new applications this year, Huang said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), one of CHPT’s major clients, last month said that it is to ramp up production of 7nm chips in the first half of next year after completing the final chip design process by end of this year. TSMC supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones.

Intel Corp and local handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are also clients of CHPT.

Gross margin last quarter rose to 55.4 percent from 54.4 percent in the prior quarter after revenue contribution from probe cards for 10nm technology rose to 88 percent last quarter, from 73 percent in the previous quarter.

To cope with rising customer demand, CHPT plans to spend NT$800 million on new facilities and equipment this year, with half of the investment earmarked for new probe cards used in special printed circuit boards, the company said.

The circuit board probe cards are primarily used in communications devices.

To raise the capital, CHPT plans to issue 2 million common shares next month at NT$1,288 each.

CHPT shares tumbled 1.03 percent to NT$1,435 yesterday in Taipei trading, underperforming the 0.3 percent decline on the Taipei Exchange.