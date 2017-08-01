Agencies

BANKING

HSBC pre-tax profit up 12%

HSBC Holdings PLC yesterday said that pre-tax profit rose 12 percent in the first half of the year as revenue expanded faster than costs and higher interest rates fattened margins for its Hong Kong lending business. The London-based bank also said it would buy back another US$2 billion in shares in the second half of the year. Profit for the January-to-June period came in at US$12 billion, higher than the US$10.7 billion from a year earlier, while adjusted revenue rose 0.8 percent to US$26.1 billion, HSBC said.

CHINA

PPP enters ‘fast lane’

The nation’s public-private partnership (PPP) project construction has entered the “fast lane” and is to become a unified, standardized, transparent market, a government research office said. As of the end of June, there were 13,554 projects nationwide with investment of 16.3 trillion yuan (US$2.4 trillion), according to data from the China Public Private Partnerships Center, Xinhua news agency said on Sunday. More than 34 percent of projects had reached the implementation phase, it said.

BEVERAGES

Heineken profits from heat

Dutch brewing giant Heineken NV yesterday reported a 48.6 percent leap in first-half profit, with beer sales boosted by warm weather in Europe and its new zero-alcohol brand. Profit rose to 871 million euros (US$1.02 billion) in the first half of this year compared with 586 million euros over the same period last year, the company said in a statement. Total sales in the first six months were up 3.8 percent to 10.47 billion euros, compared with 10.09 billion a year earlier.

BEVERAGES

Scotch law requested

The government has called for Scotch to be defined in UK law so its vital whisky industry can be protected after Brexit. Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work Keith Brown has written to officials asking for strong legal protections for the industry, which is worth about ￡4 billion (US$5.3 billion) in exports. A EU definition of whisky currently protects sales from substandard products, but EU laws will no longer apply to Britain after the country exits the bloc in 2019.

AIRLINES

JAL profit up on brisk sales

Japan Airlines (JAL) yesterday reported that net profit rose 32.9 percent to ￥19.6 billion (US$177 million) for the three months to June thanks to brisk sales at home and overseas. Revenue for the April-to-June period increased 5.9 percent to ￥314.8 billion. JAL upgraded its full-year forecast, projecting ￥108 billion in net profit for the year ending March next year, and annual sales are now seen at ￥1.348 trillion, it said.

JEWELRY

De Beers to exceed target

De Beers SA, the world’s biggest diamond producer by value, said its unit in Botswana is on track to produce the most since 2014 this year, exceeding its annual forecast. Debswana, as the local division is known, is likely to produce 22 million carats this year, exceeding its 20.5 million-carat target, executive head of strategy Gareth Mostyn said on Thursday in an interview in Gaborone. De Beers, which also has operations in Canada, Namibia and South Africa, kept its total forecast for the year at 31 million to 33 million carats. Production in Botswana has been helped by the return of a 46-year-old processing plant at Orapa, which was partially idled in December 2015 due to weak demand.