Macau luxury hotel misses opening deadline

Bloomberg

The 13 Holdings Ltd (十三集團) missed yesterday’s deadline to open its luxury hotel in Macau, a condition of a HK$3 billion (US$384 million) loan from Bank of Communications Co (交通銀行) for the gaming project just off the Cotai strip, people familiar with the matter said.

The US$1.6 billion development, started by The 13 Holdings cochairman Stephen Hung (洪永時), formerly cohead of Asia investment banking at Merrill Lynch, now aims to open before the end of the year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

Set to feature 200 villas with furniture evocative of the French Baroque period, marble Roman baths and 24-hour butler service, the project was planned before China’s crackdown on corruption scared VIPs away and sent casino revenue into a slump for almost three years.

A spokeswoman for The 13 Holdings said the company has obtained the occupation permit from Macau’s government, is currently in the process of obtaining necessary licenses for the pre-opening and operational phase, and is in the final stages of completion of the property known as The 13 Hotel.

The entrance to the hotel over the weekend was blocked by construction materials.

Shares dropped as much as 2.9 percent in yesterday’s afternoon trading in Hong Kong. The company has lost more than half of its market value this year.

A spokesman for Bank of Communications in Hong Kong declined to comment on the loan or its terms, while another in Shanghai did not immediately comment.

The 13 Holdings has raised US$1.2 billion for the project, according to exchange filings. Total budget for the development is US$1.6 billion, meaning US$400 million is needed to finish construction of the hotel, and pay financing fees as well as costs associated with a casino, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

“I think there is a certain amount of skepticism in the capital markets regarding a project of this scope,” said Andrew Klebanow, Las Vegas-based senior partner of Global Market Advisors LLC. “The downturn in the very high-end market certainly illustrated that this market segment is vulnerable to changes in central government policy as well as traditional economic forces.”

Separately, Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), whose Fosun International Ltd (復星國際) is under scrutiny by Chinese authorities over its foreign mergers and acquisitions, said the government’s clampdown on outbound investments is necessary to protect the economy.

“The recent scrutiny on overseas investments and financial irregularities are necessary, timely and can eradicate a lot of irrational investments,” Guo said in a letter posted on Fosun’s official WeChat social-media account on Saturday. “If we don’t take some measures, foreigners will take us as ‘dumb people with a lot of money.’”

Fosun has been among a group of prolific acquirers — including HNA Group Co (海航集團), Dalian Wanda Group Co (萬達集團) and Anbang Insurance Group Co (安邦保險集團) — that have slowed their pace of acquisitions as China stepped up its scrutiny of capital outflows and mounting debt.

“I believe the government’s attitude toward truthful, compliant overseas investments has never changed, and we have indeed felt government support for our projects,” Guo said in his letter, which he wrote while on flight from Paris to Shanghai.