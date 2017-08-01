Uni-President and PCSC shares fall on Starbucks sale

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Shares of Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業) and President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商) plunged for a consecutive session yesterday amid investor concerns about lost revenue after the companies sold their stakes in a joint venture operating the Starbucks coffee chain in eastern China.

The two companies last week sold a combined 50 percent stake in President Starbucks Coffee Shanghai Corp (上海統一星巴克) to Starbucks Corp as the US coffee giant brings its operations in China back in-house in its biggest acquisition.

MARKET VALUE

The market value of the companies dropped by NT$49.7 billion (US$1.64 billion) as President Chain Store shares fell from NT$288.50 on Wednesday to NT$256 yesterday, while Uni-President shares slid from NT$60.50 to NT$57.80.

The companies’ annual reports showed that sales and profit contribution from President Starbucks Coffee Shanghai were significantly higher at NT$27.84 billion and NT$4.13 billion respectively last year, compared with Starbucks sales and profit in Taiwan at NT$9.6 billion and NT$770 million.

NEGATIVE IMPACT

In a report published yesterday, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analyst Juliette Liu (劉珮昀) said that President Chain Store’s disposal of the Starbucks operations in Shanghai could have a negative effect on the company’s earnings outlook in the long term.

However, the company could use the windfall from the sale to pay out higher dividends and accelerate its convenience store expansion in China’s Shanghai, Suzhou and Zhejiang, which could support its share price in the near term.

Liu cut her recurring profit forecast for President Chain Store by 12.5 percent, or NT$17.3 billion, for next year. She now expects the company’s recurring earnings to fall by 4.8 percent year-on-year next year.