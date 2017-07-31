Staff writer, with CNA

FOOD

UCC to invest in Yunlin

Japan’s UCC Ueshima Coffee Co Ltd is to invest NT$500 million (US$16.5 million) in building a facility in Yunlin County’s Douliu Industrial Park (斗六工業區). Construction is expected to begin on Wednesday next week, the company said on Friday during a briefing to Yunlin County Commissioner Lee Chin-yung (李進勇). The facility would be built on 5,288m2 of land and is expected to be complete in early 2019, creating 80 jobs, the company said.

TRANSPORTATION

Solar GoStation launched

Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) on Friday launched its first solar-powered battery-swapping station. The new GoStation near the Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里) is equipped with eight solar panels, which produce an average of 6.21 kilowatt-hours of power per day, the company said. The electricity is used to charge some of the batteries at the station, Gogoro said. GoStations allow Gogoro users to replace their depleted batteries with fully charged ones.

BANKING

Chang Hwa to open branch

Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行) is to open a new branch in the Philippines and an office in Myanmar later this year, it said last week after the Philippine government approved its application to open a branch in Manila. Chang Hwa said it hopes that the new branch will start operations by the end of this year. The lender is also to open an office in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, on Tuesday next week in an effort to learn more about the local financial market in preparation for a branch there.