Business Quick Take

SRI LANKA

China buys 70% stake in port

Sri Lanka’s government has signed a long-delayed agreement to sell a 70 percent stake in a US$1.5 billion port to China in a bid to recover from the heavy burden of repayment of loans obtained to build the port. The agreement was signed between the government-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the state-run China Merchants Port Holding Co (招商局港口控股) in Colombo yesterday. The Sri Lankan Cabinet approved the agreement on Tuesday after a nearly six-month delay since the framework deal was signed and immediately drew public criticism and protests. The port has suffered heavy losses since it began operations in 2011.

TRADEMARKS

Woman countersues Mars

A Wisconsin woman who won the first round of a trademark lawsuit brought by Mars Inc is suing the confectionery giant. Syovata Edari wants a federal judge to declare that her Madison-made chocolates, called CocoVaa, do not infringe on Mars’ cocoa extract supplements called CocoaVia. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Edari filed the lawsuit on Wednesday. Mars sued Edari in April, saying her product sounds “confusingly similar” to the company’s product, but a judge last month dismissed the lawsuit on jurisdictional grounds.

PETROLEUM

Exxon, Chevron profits jump

ExxonMobil Corp and Chevron Corp reported big jumps in second-quarter profits Friday, the latest boost from a recovery in oil prices that still feels shaky to many industry officials. Exxon’s profit for the quarter ending June 30 nearly doubled to US$3.4 billion, while Chevron nabbed US$1.5 billion in earnings, up from a US$1.5 billion loss in the year-ago period. The big improvement in profits came on the heels of a recovery in oil prices in the wake of agreements by OPEC to limit production. Oil prices in the second quarter were about 15 percent above those in the same period last year.

AUTOMAKERS

Audi to axe board members

Four board members at Volkswagen AG subsidiary Audi are set to step down, a German magazine reported on Friday, saying the firm feels under pressure to react to diesel emissions scandals. Volkswagen chief executive Matthias Mueller has told Audi finance director Axel Strotbeck, production chief Hubert Waltl, human resources director Thomas Sigi and sales boss Dietmar Voggenreiter they will soon be asked to stand down, Manager magazine reported, citing anonymous sources. Audi has yet to make a formal decision on the four directors’ departure, and no successors have yet been chosen, the report added.

TELECOMS

Charter rebuffs Sprint merger

Charter Communications Inc is not interested in a merger with Masayoshi Son’s Sprint Corp following a published report that the Japanese billionaire was seeking such a deal, according to a person familiar with the matter. Son, who is Sprint Corp’s chairman, proposed a merger of his struggling wireless company with Charter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The proposal called for the creation of a new publicly traded company that would combine Sprint and Charter and be controlled by Son’s Softbank Group Corp, the newspaper reported.