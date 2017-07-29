Agencies

JAPAN

Household spending rises

Household spending rose in June after 15 months of declines, official data showed yesterday. Household spending rose 2.3 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, widely beating market expectations for a rise of 0.5 percent. A separate report from the ministry showed that nationwide inflation edged up 0.4 percent year-on-year last month, after stripping out the volatile costs of fresh food, while the jobless rate sank to the lowest level in more than 20 years at 2.8 percent last month from 3.1 percent in May, with the ratio of job offers to job seekers remaining at four-decade highs.

FRANCE

Economy expands 0.5%

The economy expanded by 0.5 percent in the second quarter of the year, despite a slowdown in growth in business investment, the Insee national statistics agency said yesterday. An increase in the growth of consumer consumption from 0.1 percent in the first quarter to 0.3 percent, helped compensate for a slowdown in the increase in business investment from 1.4 percent to 0.5 percent, the agency said. Exports also helped to boost growth, jumping by 3.1 percent, it said.

SPAIN

Economic recovery continues

The economy accelerated at the fastest pace in almost two years, extending a recovery that shows no signs of abating. Output grew 0.9 percent in the three months through last month after expanding 0.8 percent in the previous quarter, the National Statistics Office said in a preliminary report yesterday. That was the best reading since 2015 and matched the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The economy accelerated 3.1 percent from a year earlier.

ELECTRONICS

Intel profit doubles

Intel Corp more than doubled its second-quarter profit as sales of its PC chips improved and the company made further inroads in promising new areas of technology. Intel earned US$2.81 billion, or US$0.58 per share during the three-month period ended July 1. That compared with net income of US$1.33 billion, or US$0.27 per share, at the same time last year. Revenue rose 9 percent from last year to US$14.76 billion, above the average analyst estimate of US$14.41 billion, according to Zacks.

BANKING

UBS posts higher profit

UBS AG yesterday posted higher profit for the second quarter as improved investor confidence led to growth in its wealth management units. Net profit for the period was up 14 percent at 1.17 billion Swiss francs (US$1.21 billion), the Swiss banking giant said. Operating income came in as forecast at SF7.2 billion. UBS said it is on track to reach its cost-savings target of SF2.1 billion by the end of this year.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan-Renault leads sales

The alliance of Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA of France said it led in global vehicle sales for the first half of this year, the first time it has claimed top rank. The Nissan-Renault alliance sold 5,268,079 vehicles around the world in the January to June period. That was more than Volkswagen AG at 5,155,600. Toyota Motor Corp yesterday said it sold 5,129,000 vehicles in the first half, while General Motors Co was in fourth place, selling about 4.7 million vehicles in the period.