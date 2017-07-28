Meg Whitman steps down as chairwoman of HP Inc

Bloomberg

Meg Whitman has stepped down as chairwoman and left the board of HP Inc, further distancing her corporate-computing firm from the PC and printer businesses it split off in 2015.

Whitman, who is CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE), has served as chairwoman of HP Inc since the two companies were formed in the breakup of one of Silicon Valley’s oldest firms almost two years ago.

Levi Strauss & Co CEO Chip Bergh is to take over as chairman of HP Inc, the company said on Wednesday in a statement.

Bergh has served as lead independent director of the HP board since March.

For Whitman, formerly CEO of EBay Inc and a onetime Republican nominee for California governor, stepping down as chairwoman reduces the remaining ties between her company, which sells servers and storage gear, and HP Inc, which has been gaining momentum on its own in recent months.

The PC and printer company has reported four straight quarters of sales that topped estimates.

Dion Weisler, who took the reins after the split, remains CEO of HP Inc.

“HP has now been a standalone company for almost two years and I’m proud to have helped get the company off to a great start,” Whitman said in the statement.

“The HP board is among the most diverse in our industry, and the company has established a proven track record of successfully delivering on its commitments,” she said.

Whitman has also been mentioned as a candidate to fill the top role at Uber Technologies Inc, the ride-hailing mobile-app company that ousted founder Travis Kalanick last month. She has been meeting with Uber’s leadership in recent weeks, two people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.

A spokesman for HPE said she intends to remain at the Palo Alto, California-based technology company.