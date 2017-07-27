Staff writer, with CNA

BANKING

Melbourne branch opens

Taiwan Cooperative Bank’s (合庫銀行) new branch in Melbourne has started operations as it continues to respond to the government’s New Southbound Policy, the bank said yesterday. The bank in 2012 opened its first Australian branch in Sydney. Australia is an important partner in Beijing’s Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership, and an expanded presence in the nation is part of its strategy, the state-run lender said. Australia’s Chinese-speaking population numbers about 530,000, the bank said. A new branch in Phnom Penh is expected to commence operations before the end of the year.

CHIPMAKERS

Elan income doubles in Q2

Touch-panel controller chipmaker Elan Microelectronics Corp (義隆電子) yesterday reported that its second-quarter net income rose 124 percent from the previous quarter to NT$290 million (US$9.54 million). Earnings per share were NT$0.7. Sales during the period rose 17 percent from the first quarter to NT$1.87 billion. The company attributed the gains to rising demand for Chinese laptop brands such as those made by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Xiaomi Corp (小米). Xiaomi laptops are now equipped with its fingerprint sensor solution, Elan said.

AIRLINES

FAT to renew fleet

Far Eastern Air Transport Corp (FAT, 遠東航空) plans to replace its eight older McDonnell Douglas MD-80 airplanes as it develops a new fleet comprised of planes made by ATR, as well as Airbus A320s or A321s, it said yesterday. At a ceremony to unveil the company’s first ATR72-600 aircraft, FAT chief operating officer Tseng Chin-chih (曾金池) said the fleet is to ultimately consist of 20 to 30 planes, including nine ATR planes and 10 to 20 Airbus A320s or A321s, in accordance with the company’s long-term goals. Ticket prices are to be raised to reflect the higher cost of ATR aircraft relative to MD-80s, FAT chairman Chang Kang-wei (張綱維) said.

REAL ESTATE

Sinyi opens in Malaysia

Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋), the nation’s only publicly listed real-estate broker, yesterday announced that its Malaysia-based subsidiary has begun operations, focusing on the nation’s market for used homes. Kuala Lumpur’s real-estate market is estimated at about 10,000 properties annually, of which 90 percent are used homes purchased by local residents, the firm said. Malaysians have a per capita income of US$11,000, about half of Taiwan’s, it said, adding that the figure is comparable to Taiwan’s earning power in 1993. However, a slight retreat in home prices of 2 to 3 percent has catalyzed demand among the middle class, the company said.

ELECTRONICS

Face of ZenFone 4 named

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) yesterday said that South Korean actor Gong Yoo is to be the Asia-Pacific ambassador for its flagship ZenFone 4 series. Shih did not elaborate. It was reported that Asustek spent more than NT$60 million to close the deal with Gong. The company has not launched any new smartphones this year. The firm hopes the introduction of the ZenFone 4 series, scheduled for next month, will return its smartphone business to growth for the remainder of the year.