REAL ESTATE

Brokers out of work

As the slump in the local housing market continues, more than 1,000 real-estate brokers have lost their jobs in the past three years, Chinese Association of Real Estate Brokers chairman Lin Cheng-hsiung (林正雄) said yesterday. The Taipei-based association said the number of real-estate brokerages nationwide had dropped from 6,500 in 2014 to 5,400 last month, and the number could decline further given unfriendly government policies. The association is to continue discussing house and land sales tax cuts with the government to boost market transactions, Lin said. The regulations subject property transaction gains to income taxes of 45 percent if the houses are resold within one year of purchase, and 35 percent for houses sold within two years of purchase.

RETAIL

Mercy Wu to head Eslite

The Eslite Corp (誠品生活) board yesterday unanimously approved company vice chairwoman and president Mercy Wu (吳旻潔) as its new chairwoman with immediate effect, the bookstore chain operator said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The decision came one day after Wu’s father, Robert Wu (吳清友), the founder and chairman of Eslite, died of heart failure on Tuesday night. Mercy Wu started working as Robert Wu’s special assistant in 2005. She was promoted to executive vice president in 2007 and became vice chairwoman in 2010. Eslite shares dropped 0.67 percent to NT$148.5 on the Taipei Exchange yesterday.

TECHNOLOGY

Chipbond mum on rumors

Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦), a driver integrated circuit packaging and testing-service provider, yesterday declined to comment on rumors that it plans to sell its Chinese unit to Chinese flat-panel manufacturer BOE Technology Group Co (京東方). The Chinese-language United Evening News reported that Chipbond might complete the sale of about 50 percent of its shares in Chipmore Technology Co Ltd (頎中科技) to BOE by the end of September. Chipbond has close business ties with BOE in China, where it runs Chipmore in Suzhou and International Semiconductor Technology Ltd (飛信) in Kunshan.

AVIATION

Fleet upgrade approved

Mandarin Airlines (華信航空), a subsidiary of China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), yesterday said its board approved a plan to introduce nine ATR72-600 aircraft to upgrade its fleet for domestic routes, beginning in November. The board has entrusted chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) to sign leasing agreements with British Aviation PLC for three ATR72-600 and letters of intent with Toulouse, France-based turboprop aircraft manufacturer ATR for another six 70-seat aircraft, Mandarin Airlines said.

TECHNOLOGY

Bixby to understand English

Samsung Electronics Co said its Bixby voice assistant for smartphones would start speaking English, but only in two countries: South Korea and the US. The firm said that starting yesterday, users of Galaxy S8 smartphones can ask their smartphones to turn on the flashlight, take a selfie or search for photographs in English. Samsung did not say why Bixby in English was not made available to users outside South Korea or the US, or when it might be available in other languages in other countries.