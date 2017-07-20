HK skyscrapers most expensive: Knight Frank

Bloomberg

Skyscrapers in Hong Kong are the world’s most expensive commercial real-estate assets, according to Knight Frank LLP.

Hong Kong skyscrapers are worth about US$8,000 per square meter, about 60 percent more than Tokyo’s tall towers, a Knight Frank report released yesterday said.

The analysis used rents and prime yields to value office towers as of the fourth quarter of last year.

“Capital values of Asia’s tallest towers showed significant divergence with Hong Kong sitting at the top and Mumbai at the bottom of the global rankings,” Knight Frank Asia-Pacific head of research Nicholas Holt said in the report.

“In Hong Kong, strong demand and a lack of new land supply continues to push values higher, while the structure of the Mumbai office market has tended to see office markets develop outwards rather than upwards,” Holt said.

Henderson Land Development Co’s (恒基兆業地產) US$3 billion acquisition of a five-story car park in Hong Kong, where it plans to build an office tower, underscores the state of the territory’s property market, Knight Frank said.

Savills has set an indicative price of HK$24.5 billion (US$3.1 billion) for the Langham Place Office Tower in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok District, which would be a record for an office building in the territory.