Office workers regret their choice of major, poll finds

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 50 percent of office workers in Taiwan regret their choice of college major, a survey released yesterday by online job bank yes123 showed.

The survey found that 51.8 percent of office workers regret making the choice that they did, with 29.8 percent of them reaching that realization after they started working and became aware of the difference between personal interests, and ideals and reality.

In addition, 59.7 percent of office workers said that if they could go back, they would pick a different major, the poll showed.

The survey also found that 40.8 percent of office workers thought personal interest was the most important factor in choosing their college major, while 33 percent saw university entrance examination scores as the main factor and 14.7 percent were focused on future employment.

The poll found that 63.4 percent of office workers think that their job is not in accordance with their major.

Of those polled, 83.2 percent said that in the process of seeking a job there is a depreciation of diplomas’ value, and 33.3 percent said that the effect of a diploma on job seeking lasts one to three years, while 21.5 percent think it lasts three to five years.

It found that 55.5 percent of respondents think that apart from their diploma, part-time work experience gave them the biggest boost in landing their current jobs, followed by internship experience, extracurricular activities and experience as research or teaching assistants.

Yes123 spokesman Yang Tsung-bin (楊宗斌) said the survey showed that the longer office workers remain on the job, the less effect a diploma has on their promotion, pay raises or ability to change jobs.

Instead, the major factors are work experience and performance, he said.

The survey was conducted from June 29 to Wednesday last week. Valid responses were received from 1,337 full-time office workers aged 40 and younger with college degrees.