Johnson & Johnson raises forecasts despite profit dip

AP

With recent acquisitions and new product approvals expected to boost sales, healthcare products giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has raised its financial forecasts for the year, despite a dip in second-quarter profit.

The higher forecast pleased Wall Street, pushing shares up US$1.51, or 1.1 percent, to US$133.60 in premarket trading.

Its biggest acquisition ever, the US$30 billion purchase of Swiss biopharmaceutical company Actelion, was completed on June 16, bringing J&J multiple new prescription medicines to sell.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Tremfya, an injected drug for the painful skin condition psoriasis that expands the company’s key franchise of treatments for immune system disorders.

The first full quarter of sales from its acquisition of Abbott Medical Optics pushed up sales 5.1 percent for J&J’s medical devices business, which began restructuring begun a year ago to improve its results. Meanwhile, other minor acquisitions and approval of the company’s surging multiple myeloma drug to treat additional patients should also add to future revenue.

Still, higher spending on marketing, production and research pushed down the firm’s second-quarter profit 4.3 percent.

The company yesterday reported net income of US$3.83 billion, or US$1.40 per share, down from US$4 billion, or US$1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted results, excluding one-time charges, amounted to US$5 billion, or US$1.83 per share, US$0.04 better than Wall Street analysts expected. Revenue was US$18.84 billion, just shy of analyst expectations for US$18.89 billion.

“We are optimistic that the investments we are making will accelerate our sales growth in the second half of this year,” CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement. “The Actelion acquisition establishes a new therapeutic area as well as another engine for growth.”