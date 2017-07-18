Hotel celebrates martial arts novels with food festival

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店) is working with a local publisher to boost sales at its Chinese restaurant by launching a special menu adapted from Chinese martial arts novels.

The five-star hotel is to join forces with Yuan-Liou Publishing Co (遠流出版公司) to lend a creative bent to a monthlong food festival that features a variety of dishes from The Legend of the Condor Heroes (射雕英雄傳) and The Book and the Sword (書劍恩仇錄) by Jin Yong (金庸), the hotel’s assistant director of marketing and communication Blythe Chao (趙芝綺) said.

The Legend of the Condor Heroes, which is widely considered a classic of the martial arts genre and one of the greatest commercial successes in modern Chinese-language fiction, was banned by the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government.

The special Chinese martial arts menu is available from Aug. 1 to Sept. 10, when diners can taste dishes enjoyed and prepared by characters in the novels.

“The hotel has tried to offer guests new and unforgettable experiences; hence, the creation of the martial arts menu,” Chao said.

The 40-day food festival might help boost revenue at Jade Restaurant (翠庭) by 10 to 20 percent, aided by a story-telling event, Chao said.

Comedians Workshop (相聲瓦舍) founder Feng Yi-Kang (馮翊綱) has been invited to perform on Sept. 2 to tell the story of the origin and creativity of the dishes, he said.

The festival will help diners better appreciate the novels and the culinary skills required to prepare the dishes, Chao said.

The special menu is available for NT$1,680 per set or a la carte, with prices ranging from NT$380 to NT$2,000, executive chef Wang Su-nien (王書年) said.