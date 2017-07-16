European shares cap best week since May

Reuters, LONDON

European shares had their strongest week in more than two months as investors piled back into equities on signs that the world’s major central banks would likely not tighten monetary policy as quickly as some had feared.

The move on indices on Friday was more muted as investors digested disappointing earnings reports from major US, banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc, which sent banking stocks lower.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.1 percent while eurozone bluechips fell 0.2 percent.

The STOXX 600 is up 1.8 percent this week in the biggest five-day rally in more than two months.

“In Europe, we’re still not dealing with any higher interest rates, which should be benefiting the US [banks] slightly in terms of net interest margin,” Accendo Markets head of research Mike van Dulken said. “That said we’ve still got the supportive QE helping, but yields are still low, which is not great for the banks.”

Flows data showed investors rushed back into equities this week as the US Federal Reserve’s tone rekindled their enthusiasm for riskier assets.

Firmer metals prices underpinned gains on mining stocks.

Miners were led to a three-month high by steel firms Outokumpu Oyj, ArcelorMittal SA, and Tenaris which rose after US President Donald Trump said that he was considering quotas and tariffs on Chinese steel dumping.

Analysts at Barclays PLC said they remained positive on the European mining sector, which has gained just 4 percent so far this year after rallying more than 60 percent last year.

“Chinese rates are falling, demand indicators across the economy appear healthy, industry capex discipline is holding, M&A is generally off the agenda, and resulting strong cashflows are being utilised for balance sheet reconstruction and distributions to shareholders,” Barclays analysts said in a note.

While a rise in bond yields has hit rate-sensitive sectors, such as utilities, banking stocks have benefited.

However, on Friday, the sector was under pressure as earnings from major US banks disappointed, and data indicated inflation in the US was slowing, potentially putting a dampener on the Fed’s monetary policy tightening plans.

Banks gain when interest rates rise, widening their margins.

Eurozone banks fell 0.7 percent, leaving them unchanged on the week after a strong performance last week.

Swedish lender SEB AB jumped 1.3 percent after its second-quarter profit topped forecasts.

Other Nordic stocks were also in focus as Norwegian insurer Gjensidige Forsikring ASA slumped 6.5 percent to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after its second quarter results came in below forecasts.

European earnings get underway in earnest later this month. Overall, analysts are calling for about 9 percent year-on-year earnings growth for top European firms, compared to about 8 percent for the US, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg