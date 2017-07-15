Agencies

SINGAPORE

Economy rebounds in Q2

Singapore’s economy expanded in the second quarter, helped by rising manufacturing and construction, even as growth missed economists’ forecasts. GDP rose an annualized 0.4 percent from the first quarter, according to preliminary estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry yesterday. That compares with a revised contraction of 1.9 percent in the first quarter. Compared to the same period last year, GDP rose 2.5 percent in the second quarter, lower than the 2.7 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. The government is projecting an improvement this year from last year’s 2 percent expansion.

UNITED STATES

June budget deficit spikes

The US federal budget deficit rose sharply last month compared with a year ago, although much of the increase reflected calendar quirks. The US Department of the Treasury said the June deficit totaled US$90.2 billion, up from a surplus in June last year of US$6.3 billion. However, outlays grew by US$39 billion this year because benefit payments that normally would have been distributed this month were made last month, as July 1 fell on a Saturday. Through the first nine months of this budget year, the budget deficit totals US$523.1 billion, up from a deficit of US$399.2 billion during the same period a year ago.

AUTOMAKERS

EU demand hits 10-year high

European car demand rose at a slower pace last month, as fewer selling days in Germany and Brexit-related concerns in the UK weighed on a peaking vehicle market. Industrywide registrations increased 2.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.54 million vehicles last month, with Toyota Motor Corp and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV models posting the biggest gains, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said yesterday in a statement. While the sales figure marked the strongest June since 2007, the growth lagged behind May’s 7.7 percent jump. First-half registrations rose 4.6 percent to 8.46 million vehicles. The Brussels-based association compiles numbers from the EU’s 28 member states, excluding Malta, plus Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

AIRLINES

EasyJet to register in Austria

British budget airline easyJet has chosen to apply for an air operator certificate in Austria, and is to establish a new airline, easyJet Europe, to protect its flying rights once Britain leaves the EU. The new airline is to be based in Vienna. The budget airline must have an air operator’s certificate (AOC) in an EU member state to allow it to continue flying between EU member countries after Brexit. “The accreditation process is now well-advanced and easyJet hopes to receive the AOC and license in the near future,” easyJet said in a statement.

TECHNOLOGY

Infosys targets AI

Indian IT giant Infosys Ltd yesterday said artificial intelligence (AI) was key to future profits as it bids to satisfy clients’ demands for innovative new technologies. The company reported an increase of 1.4 percent in consolidated net profit year-on-year for the first quarter, marginally beating analysts’ expectations. Net profit in the three months to June 30 came in at 34.83 billion rupees (US$540 million), marginally above the 34.36 billion rupees it reported in the same period last year, Infosys said. Shares rose nearly 3 percent in early trade after the company forecast revenue growth of between 6.5 to 8.5 percent for the current financial year.