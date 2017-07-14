Staff writer, with agencies

ROBOTICS

Softbank eyeing Makeblock

SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to invest in Makeblock Co (創客工場), a Chinese maker of DIY robotics, people familiar with the matter said. Makeblock is seeking to raise about US$60 million in a series C round by the end of this year as it targets a doubling of its valuation to US$400 million, the people said on condition of anonymity. The figures are preliminary and could vary depending on negotiations, they said. Softbank and Makeblock declined to comment. Makeblock is competing with a coterie of Chinese start-ups who all want a slice of a learning industry that focuses on science, technology, engineering and maths, which could become a US$15 billion market by 2020, Beijing-based consultancy JMD Education (芥末堆) said.

TAXATION

Google wins French suit

A Paris administrative court on Wednesday annulled a 1.1 billion euro (US$1.27 billion) tax adjustment imposed on Google by French tax authorities, saying that the way the California firm operates in France allows it to be exempt from most taxes. Tax authorities had argued that Google was required to pay taxes in France for 2005 to 2010, because the US company and its Irish subsidiary sold a service for inserting online ads to clients in France through its Google search engine. However, the court ruled that Google Ireland Ltd does not have a “permanent establishment” in France via the French company Google France, another subsidiary of California-based Google Inc. The court added that Google France does not have the human resources or the technical means to allow it to carry out the contentious advertising services on its own. The French government can appeal the decision.

RETAIL

Sports Direct adds interests

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International PLC has bought a 26 percent stake in Game Digital PLC, adding the seller of Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation consoles to a growing roster of retail investments. Shares of Game Digital, based in Basingstoke, England, rose as much as 16 percent early yesterday, a day after a block purchase lifted them 23 percent. Sports Direct is now Game Digital’s second-largest shareholder after the latter’s former private equity owner, Elliott Advisors.

SWEDEN

Inflation exceeds predictions

Inflation was faster than estimated last month, lending support to the central bank’s call earlier this month to drop its so-called easing bias. Headline consumer prices rose an annual 1.7 percent last month, unchanged from May, Statistics Sweden said yesterday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated 1.6 percent. Underlying prices also rose a faster-than-expected 1.9 percent. The reports support the central bank’s move earlier this month to raise its forecast for rates, eliminating the chance of a cut in the near term. Both headline and underlying consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the month. Price increases were driven by costs for package holidays, international flights and banking services, the agency said.

AUTOMAKERS

PSA’s China sales plummet

French auto giant Peugeot Citroen (PSA) yesterday said its China sales plummeted nearly 50 percent in the first half of the year, but global revenues were slightly higher following a resumption of production in Iran. Its sales in China fell 48.6 percent, while those in Europe, its main market, edged down 1.9 percent.