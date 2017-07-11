Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On posts higher revenue

Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$19.53 billion (US$638.55 million) for last month, rising 2 percent year-on-year and 17 percent month-on-month. The result was Lite-On’s best performance in the past six months, company data showed. The company attributed the result to stable demand for LED products and components. Its cloud-computing business also lent support to the result, Lite-On said. The company’s accumulative consolidated revenue in the first six months was NT$104.4 billion, 1 percent higher than the same period last year.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC meets its forecast

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted a 15.6 percent month-on-month increase in revenue for last month, helping the world’s largest contract chipmaker meet its second-quarter forecast. Revenue last month rose to NT$84.19 billion from NT$72.8 billion in May. Last quarter, revenue totaled NT$213.86 billion, hitting the low end of the company’s forecast of between NT$213 billion and NT$216 billion. The figure represented a quarterly decline of 8.57 percent from NT$233.91 billion in the first quarter. Local rival United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) yesterday said its revenue rose 4.2 percent last month to NT$13.1 billion from May’s NT$12.51 billion. Last quarter, revenue increased 0.32 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$37.54 billion from NT$37.42 billion. That beat the company’s expectation of a flattish second quarter.

CHIPMAKERS

Price rises boost Nanya

Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技), the nation’s biggest DRAM chipmaker, yesterday said its revenue rose 1.9 percent last month to NT$4.19 billion, compared with NT$4.12 billion in May. That represented 36.98 percent year-on-year growth, according to a company statement. In the second quarter, revenue rose 3.22 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$12.63 billion due to price increases, it said. Nanya Technology said in May that a chip shortage would worsen this quarter as supply cannot catch up with rising seasonal demand for smartphones and consumer electronics. The company expects prices to rise 10 percent as demand is expected to increase 1 percent faster than supply. The chipmaker plans to release detailed financial results and to give its business outlook during an investors’ conference on Monday next week.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Hua Nan earns NT$1.65bn

State-run Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控) earned NT$1.65 billion in net income last month, led by its banking arm Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), the bank-focused conglomerate said in a statement. The lender generated NT$1.6 billion in net profit last month, accounting for 97.02 percent of overall income, although other subsidiaries also made contributions amid an improving economy at home and abroad, the company said.

HOSPITALITY

FDC posts higher revenue

Hotel and restaurant operator FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) yesterday posted revenue of NT$108 million for last month, an improvement of 8.52 percent from the same period last year on the back of better food and beverage sales. The hotelier in May acquired two eateries in New Taipei City and Taoyuan, allowing it to increase banquet sales, it said in a statement.