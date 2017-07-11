Hon Hai monthly revenue rebounds on communications

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, yesterday posted revenue of NT$315.13 billion (US$10.3 billion) last month, marking the third-highest performance in the period in the company’s history.

The result was a 3.32 percent year-on-year increase from NT$305.01 billion and was 12.61 percent higher than the previous month’s NT$279.84 billion, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

“The monthly increase in revenue was mainly fueled by communications products and consumer electronics,” a Hon Hai investor relations official said by telephone.

Sales in the computing segment also grew from the previous month, the official added.

Hon Hai’s cumulative revenue in the second quarter was NT$917.75 billion, slightly lower than the previous year’s NT$922.13 billion, and 5.87 percent lower than the NT$975.04 billion posted in the first quarter.

Hon Hai attributed the quarterly decline to the consumer electronics segment, adding that revenue from the communications and computing segments expanded last quarter from the previous quarter.

Hon Hai’s combined revenue in the first six months was NT$1.89 trillion, up 0.73 percent from NT$1.88 trillion in the period last year, the filing showed.

The company declined to offer a business outlook or guidance for this quarter.