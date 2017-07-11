OBike considers appealing city parking ban

Staff writer, with CNA

Stationless bike-sharing platform oBike has said it might appeal the New Taipei City Department of Transportation’s ban on parking oBikes in public parking spaces in 11 densely populated districts.

The ban follows complaints against oBike — a Singapore-based company that began operating in Taiwan in April — that their bikes often occupy public parking spaces for motorcycles or are parked in ways that obstruct pedestrians.

The bicycle sharing service has a “rent anywhere, return anywhere” policy that allows users to leave the bicycles where they want.

As a result of the ban, 969 of the company’s bikes had been towed as of Sunday, mostly from the city’s Tamsui (淡水), Luzhou (蘆洲), Sanchong (三重), Yonghe (永和), Zhonghe (中和), Banqiao (板橋), Tucheng (土城), Xinzhuang (新莊), Xindian (新店河), Linkou (林口) and Xizhi (汐止) districts.

OBike Taiwan general manager Wang Yan-ting (王妍婷) said the company promotes environmentally friendly transportation and does not accept government funding.

Under existing laws, the bikes can be parked in parking spaces, she said, adding that criticizing the company for occupying parking areas is wrong.

Wang questioned the legality of the city government’s ban and said she would consult with lawyers to decide if the company would file an administrative appeal with the Executive Yuan, the Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported on Sunday.

The company is unlikely to reclaim the towed bikes for the time being, she said.

New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) yesterday said that the city might establish parking rules for the bikes and other forms of “green” transportation.

The transportation department said the areas selected for the ban are densely populated and motorcycle and bike parking spaces are at a premium. For-profit rental bike companies are no longer permitted to occupy public parking spaces in these areas, it said, but added that it might add more bicycle parking to encourage “green” transportation.