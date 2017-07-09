by Daniel Bosque and Michaela Cancela-Kieffer / AFP, BARCELONA, Spain

Memories of the past come flooding back as Manuel Mourelo strolls through Barcelona’s picturesque Gothic Quarter: children playing, fun with the neighbors, traditional bars.

However, now, “all of that has disappeared,” he said.

Hordes of tourists fill the narrow, winding alleys on guided tours, bike and Segway rides, while residents have deserted buildings full of history to make way for quaint hotels and tourist rentals — an issue that affects popular spots Europe-wide.

Last year, Mourelo himself joined the exodus out of a district he had lived in since 1962 when he came to the Spanish seaside city from Galicia in the northwest.

The flat he had been renting for 25 years was sold to an investor and he was evicted. Having paid 500 euros (US$560) per month in rent, he was unable to find anything else affordable in the area.

“They were asking for 1,000, 1,200, 1,500 euros,” said the 76-year-old, his face framed by thick glasses and a bushy moustache. “This was my village. I had it all here, my friends, my shops, I got married here, my children were born here and I thought I would die here.”

“I feel displaced,” he added, his eyes welling up.

According to the city hall, the fixed population in the Gothic district so loved by tourists has dropped from 27,470 residents in 2006 to just 15,624 at the end of 2015.

Now, 63 percent are “floating” residents — tourists or people in short-term lets.

At the same time, rental prices in Ciutat Vella, where the Gothic Quarter is located, have gone from 14.4 to 19 euros per square meter in just two years, according to real-estate Web site Idealista.

Rising rental prices, noise and crowds jostling for space in the streets, and the disappearance of traditional, everyday stores have all contributed to forcing people out for economic reasons or due to sheer frustration.

The arrival of Airbnb Inc and other such home-renting platforms has only aggravated the problem, locals said.

“We’re not talking about gentrification, about substituting the original population by another, more wealthy one,” said Gala Pin, a councilor in Ciutat Vella. “We’re talking about the historic center emptying out.”

For sociologist Daniel Sorando, coauthor of First We Take Manhattan, an essay that analyzes the phenomenon in various cities, the trend is toward “urban centers conceived as machines to make money while the working classes are displaced outside.”

The problem also affects cities further afield.

In Paris, concerned residents of the 4th district, where Notre-Dame Cathedral is located, in March organized a symposium on the “invisible desertification” of city centers.

The city hall in the French capital earlier this year said that it had lost 20,000 housing units in five years, partly to tourist rentals.

This leads to a “rise in prices” and a “drop in the population,” said Ian Brossat, who is in charge of housing for Paris’ city hall.

Meanwhile, in Amsterdam, ING Groep NV found that owners could earn 350 euros more per month with seasonal rentals, pushing the prices up, Senne Janssen, author of the study, told reporters.

To try and remedy the situation, Paris, London and Amsterdam want to regulate the duration of rentals, and register all flats and houses being used for short-term lets to better control them.

In Berlin, people are only allowed to rent out one room in their home since last year and the whole flat or house if it is a secondary or occasional use pied-a-terre.