La Kaffa posts record June revenue

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

La Kaffa International Co Ltd (六角國際事業) — which runs seven food and beverage brands in more than 50 nations, including bubble tea chain Chatime (日出茶太) — posted a record high monthly revenue of NT$209.05 million (US$6.83 million) last month, supported by its two new restaurant chains.

The figure translates into an 18.8 percent increase from a year earlier, lifting cumulative revenue in the first half of the year to NT$1.1 billion, a 12.4 percent increase from same period last year, the firm said in a statement.

La Kaffa attributed the strong performance to its two brands introduced in Taiwan in the first half, Tan Yu (探魚) and Osaka Ohsho (大阪王將).

“[Aided by the two new restaurant chains], revenue generated by restaurants makes up half of the firm’s total revenue, compared with 30 percent last year,” spokesman Adam Lu (盧廷當) said by telephone yesterday.

Revenue from tea stores contributes nearly 50 percent, a decrease from last year’s 70 percent, company data showed.

Lu said that La Kaffa has no plans to launch high-priced restaurants, citing fierce competition in the domestic restaurant industry.

“We would rather put our efforts into developing more restaurant chains with affordable prices, as the demand for low-priced food is less likely to be affected by the volatility of business cycles,” he said.

The firm’s best-known franchise restaurant brands include Japanese pork loin restaurant chain Wagokoro Tonkatsu Anzu (銀座杏子日式豬排) and Duan Chun Zhen Beef Noodles (段純貞牛肉麵).

La Kaffa plans to open 10 Osaka Ohsho stores in Taiwan by the end of this year, in a bid to increase revenue contribution from restaurants and further diversify its product portfolio.