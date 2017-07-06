Agencies

INTEREST RATES

Thai policy unchanged

The Bank of Thailand yesterday held its benchmark interest rate near a record low, seeking to preserve policy room despite signs that the economy is heading deeper into deflation again. The one-day bond repurchase rate was left at 1.5 percent, with monetary policy committee members voting unanimously in favor, the central bank said. Policymakers are struggling to get inflation back into the 1 percent to 4 percent target range. The central bank has been reluctant to cut interest rates despite a stronger currency, amid worries over consumer debt levels. Thailand’s economy is strengthening on the back of a recovery in exports, but growth will probably remain below a long-term trend of 4.5 percent, according to the World Bank.

INVESTMENT

BlackRock taps Israeli tech

BlackRock Inc opened its first office in Israel, tapping into the country’s well of engineers and programmers to help improve the firm’s global platform in a changing asset-management industry. “The technological expertise in Israel is widely celebrated and this was an important factor in the decision to open an office,” BlackRock Israel country head Alex Pollak said in an e-mailed statement. The world’s largest asset manager hired seven employees, among them engineers. BlackRock, known for its dominance in low-cost passive strategies, is making a push into technology with chief executive officer Laurence Fink seeing computer models and data science as the future of active-equity management.

MACROECONOMICS

ECB exec hints at more QE

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Peter Praet called for patience and persistence in the bank’s stimulus, as his colleague Yves Mersch said policymakers should review the composition of bond purchases. “We need to be patient, because inflation convergence needs more time to show through convincingly in the data,” Praet said in a speech in Rome on Tuesday. The baseline scenario for future inflation remains crucially contingent on very easy financing conditions, which depend on the current accommodative monetary policy stance, he said. The ECB is next to meet to set policy on July 20, although most economists foresee any major change being put off until at least the following meeting in September.

E-COMMERCE

Ocado eyes licensing deals

Ocado Group Plc CEO Tim Steiner said the UK online grocer’s chances of licensing its technology to a US counterpart have been boosted by Amazon.com Inc.’s acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc. The US$13.7 billion deal “is a positive move for our solutions business and we’ve seen increased interest from players in the US,” said Steiner, who for years has been talking up the potential for international partnerships. Ocado is holding conversations with a number of US grocers, he said.

COPYRIGHTS

Philippine brand loses case

The Philippines’ biggest fast-food chain has lost a long trademark battle against the nation’s “King of Night Entertainment” to own the “jolli” brand, according to government documents. Famous for fried chicken, hamburgers and spaghetti, Jollibee Foods in 2013 opposed the trademark registration of real estate firm Jolliville Holdings Corp, saying it was “confusingly similar” with its name. However, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines ruled in favor of Jolliville, which said the company’s name was a tribute to its founder Jolly Ting.